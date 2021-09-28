Gram Sabhas to be held on October 2

Gram Sabhas will be conducted on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that Grama Sabhas would be held in all villages except those were ordinary elections to local bodies were being conducted. The meetings would be held in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Development schemes in the village, COVID-19 prevention measures, awareness on vaccination and various other development issues would be discussed in the meetings.

Namakkal Collector Shreya P.Singh said that Grama Sabha meetings would be conducted in all panchayats where casual elections were not being held. Issues including COVID-19 prevention, awareness on vaccination, improving groundwater level and rainwater harvesting measures, assessing progress of development works in panchayats, precautionary measures for monsoon, solid waste management would be discussed.