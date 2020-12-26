‘Gram sabhas not held during DMK regime’

Tiruppur

26 December 2020 00:45 IST

Gram sabhas were prevented from being held in village panchayats during the DMK regime, former MP and BJP’s Kerala in-charge C.P. Radhakrishnan alleged here on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mr. Radhakrishnan condemned the DMK for organising meetings in the name of ‘gram sabhas’ ahead of the Assembly election. “The DMK will do things that were not done when it was in power,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising