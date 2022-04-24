Gram sabhas mark National Panchayati Raj Day celebration in districts

Gram Sabha meetings were held here on Sunday to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations.

In Erode, Collector H. Krishnanunni took part in the meeting conducted at Gurupalayam panchayat and spoke to people on sustainable development of villages.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegham took part in the gram sabha held at Karipatti panchayat. He said the meetings were conducted to ensure transparency in the administration of panchayats.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P.Singh took part in the meeting held at Kuppandapalayam panchayat near Pallipalayam and interacted with villagers. The Collector advised eligible villagers to apply for various social security schemes. She later visited a nursery maintained by the panchayat.

Krishnagiri Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy took part in the gram sabha held at Kangaleri panchayat and congratulated the civic body for winning Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar. Discussions were held on COVID-19 prevention, rainwater harvesting, judicious use of water, prevention of dengue.

Dharmapuri Collector S. Divyadarshini took part in the meeting held at Kadakathur panchayat and advised the public to send their children to school and create awareness against child marriages.