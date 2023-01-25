ADVERTISEMENT

Gram Sabhas in Dharmapuri to scrutinise the revised list of targeted households for poverty reduction programmes

January 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Gram sabhas scheduled to be held in all the panchayats on Thursday will place for public perusal new list of targeted households identified for the Tamil Nadu Household Study in the district.

According to Collector K. Shanthi, the revised list of targeted households based on poverty levels upon elimination of migrated families and families that have moved above the poverty line will be put up for public perusal at the meeting.

The community/volunteer organisations such as self-help groups, village povery reduction committees, and habilitation-level federation (HLF) have helped identify the households and the list will be placed for public scrutiny. Therefore, it is imperative for all the households to actively participate in the gram sabha and scrutinise the same, the Collector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US