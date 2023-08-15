Gram Sabhas held in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

August 15, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Gram Sabhas were held in all 333 village panchayats of Krishnagiri district on Tuesday.

The Gram Sabhas that were convened on the occasion of Independence Day brought to discussion various programmes and agendas, including public expenditure and audit; sanitation; water supply and distribution; online approvals for plots and layouts; PM’s housing scheme; Jal Jeevan Mission; Clean India Mission; awareness on iodised salt consumption; MNREGS, Tamil Nadu State Livelihood Mission among other programmes.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu participated in the Gram Sabha held in Majithkollahalli panchayat in Bargur and highlighted the income scheme for women that is set to be rolled out from September 15.

In Dharmapuri district, Gram Sabhas were held in the 251 panchayats and Collector K. Shanthi participated in the Gram Sabha at Bommahalli panchayat in Karimangalam.

