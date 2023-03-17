Gram sabha meetings to be held on March 22

March 17, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - ERODE

Gram sabha meetings will be held in all the 225 village panchayats across the district on the World Water Day on March 22 at 11 a.m.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that to create awareness among people on the importance of fresh water, the day was observed across the world. During the meetings, general expenditure made from April 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 would be discussed and the audited report would be placed before people for approval.

Also, issues related to providing fresh water to people and ensuring it and schemes under Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam-II for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 would be discussed. Works, including details of rural water bodies, to be taken in 2023-24 would be discussed in the meeting.

Creating awareness on rainwater harvesting, finalising the Village Panchayat Development Plan and getting approval, ban on single-use plastics, levying fine for dumping garbage in the open, waste segregation, ensuring sanitation in villages and other issues would be discussed in the meetings. Also, discussion on village water supply saturation plan and getting approval for implementing combined water supply schemes would also be done, the release added.