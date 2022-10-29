Gram sabha meetings to be held in Erode on November 1

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 29, 2022 19:04 IST

Gram sabha meetings will be held in all the 225 village panchayats in the district at 11 a.m. on November 1 that is observed as Local Governance Day.

A release from the Collector’s office said the meetings should discuss implementation of various schemes in the panchayats, felicitate conservancy workers and Thuimai Kavalargal for their services and felicitate women self-help groups for their best performance. An exhibition would also be held at the Collectorate highlighting the various schemes being implemented in the district, the release added.

