Coimbatore

Gram sabha meetings to be held in Erode on November 1

Gram sabha meetings will be held in all the 225 village panchayats in the district at 11 a.m. on November 1 that is observed as Local Governance Day.

A release from the Collector’s office said the meetings should discuss implementation of various schemes in the panchayats, felicitate conservancy workers and Thuimai Kavalargal for their services and felicitate women self-help groups for their best performance. An exhibition would also be held at the Collectorate highlighting the various schemes being implemented in the district, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 7:06:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gram-sabha-meetings-to-be-held-in-erode-on-november-1/article66069746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY