Coimbatore

Gram sabha meetings to be held in 225 village panchayats in Erode on August 15

Staff Reporter ERODE August 11, 2022 17:41 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:41 IST

On account of Independence Day, gram sabha meetings will be held in all the 225 village panchayats at 11 a.m. on August 15 and the venue will be informed to villagers by the respective panchayats.

A release from L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project, said issues related drinking water supply, anti-dengue operations, hoisting of national flag at all households, sanitation, ban on plastic production, steps to be taken for rainwater harvesting, removing encroachments in water ways, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGS and PM Housing For All scheme would be discussed during the meetings.

The release said all village presidents should hoist the national flag without caste or gender discrimination. If there was any trouble in doing so or their rights were curtailed, they could contact the Collector at 0424-2260087.

