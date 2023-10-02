Gram Sabha meetings held in Tiruppur, Coimbatore district panchayats

October 02, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addressed the Gram Sabha meeting held at Semmipalayam Panchayat in Tiruppur district through video conference on Monday, under the theme ‘Ellorukkum Ellam’ and announced several schemes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. District Collector Krishtraj was also present.

Matters relating to the audit of village panchayat administration and expenditure of public funds, measures to be taken to establish rainwater harvesting systems in rural areas, prevention of mosquito-borne diseases and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were discussed.

Parallelly, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati attended the Gram Sabha meeting held at Achipatti Panchayat in Pollachi as a special visitor.

Mr. Pati also inaugurated the sale of Khadi clothes and Navaratri dolls in Coimbatore and announced a special discount of 30% on all Khadi items sold for Deepavali festival. The sales target for the city is ₹400 lakh, a significant increase from the ₹254.36 lakh target set last year.