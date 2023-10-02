HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gram Sabha meetings held in Tiruppur, Coimbatore district panchayats

October 02, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addressed the Gram Sabha meeting held at Semmipalayam Panchayat in Tiruppur district through video conference on Monday, under the theme ‘Ellorukkum Ellam’ and announced several schemes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. District Collector Krishtraj was also present.

Matters relating to the audit of village panchayat administration and expenditure of public funds, measures to be taken to establish rainwater harvesting systems in rural areas, prevention of mosquito-borne diseases and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were discussed.

Parallelly, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati attended the Gram Sabha meeting held at Achipatti Panchayat in Pollachi as a special visitor.

Mr. Pati also inaugurated the sale of Khadi clothes and Navaratri dolls in Coimbatore and announced a special discount of 30% on all Khadi items sold for Deepavali festival. The sales target for the city is ₹400 lakh, a significant increase from the ₹254.36 lakh target set last year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.