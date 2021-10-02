Gram sabha meetings discuss COVID-19 safety norms, govt. schemes

Gram Sabha meetings were conducted across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Saturday after remaining suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Coimbatore District, Collector G.S. Sameeran participated in the gram sabha meeting at Rayaruthupathi village in Naickenpalayam village panchayat, which comes under Periyanaickenpalayam panchayat union. A release said that he accepted petitions from the residents. Issues pertaining to the village such as COVID-19 preventive measures, rainwater harvesting, implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Central government’s housing scheme were discussed during the meeting.

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Kodangipalayam village panchayat under Palladam panchayat union.. A section of residents petitioned the Collector demanding action against stone quarries that were allegedly operating without permission. He assured the residents that action will be initiated as a resolution was passed in the gram sabha meeting, sources said.