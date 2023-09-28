Gram sabha meetings at all village panchayats in Erode on October 2

September 28, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Gram sabha meetings will be held in all the 225 village panchayats on account of Gandhi Jayanti at 11 a.m. on October 2.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said issues related to rainwater harvesting, precautionary measures that need to be taken to face northeast monsoon, prevention of dengue activities, works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, drinking water supply, housing schemes and other issues would be taken up for discussion during the meetings. The release asked people to participate in the meetings and air their grievance and get it redressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.