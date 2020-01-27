Gram Sabha meeting passes resolution against CAA

A Gram Sabha meeting conducted at Iduvai Village Panchayat in Tiruppur Panchayat Union passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, on Sunday.

K. Ganesan, president of Iduvai Village Panchayat, told The Hindu that the resolution was introduced at the meeting by a resident of the village. “Nobody opposed the resolution and it was passed,” Mr. Ganesan, a member of the CPI(M), said.

Other resolutions passed at the meeting included cancelling the public examinations announced for Classes V and VIII and shifting of a Tasmac outlet in the village.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan participated in a Gram Sabha meeting held at Thekkalur Village Panchayat in Avinashi Panchayat Union. The participants took a pledge for voting and maintenance of sanitation in public places, a release said.

In Coimbatore, an attempt to introduce an anti-CAA resolution was shot down at the Gram Sabha meeting in Neelambur Village Panchayat, Sulur Panchayat Union.

According to S. Jothibasu, a CPI(M) committee member for Sulur taluk who was present at the meeting, panchayat president B. Savithri did not accept the resolution as it was “against the government.” A minor argument broke out during the course of the meeting as the replies to queries were allegedly given by Ms. Savithri’s husband and former panchayat president Shanmugasundaram and not by her, Mr. Jothibasu said.

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani participated in the Gram Sabha meeting held at Sirukalandai Village Panchayat in Kinathukadavu Panchayat Union. He accepted the petitions at the meeting and directed the officials concerned to take action, a release said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri along with other party members participated in the Gram Sabha meeting held at Kittampalayam Village Panchayat in Sulur Panchayat Union.