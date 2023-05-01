ADVERTISEMENT

Gram Sabha meeting held at Ikkaraipoluvampatti in Coimbatore

May 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati asked locals to cooperate with the district administration to abolish child marriage and child labour in the district, at the May Day Gram Sabha held at Ikkaraipoluvampatti in Thondamuthur in the district.

He said, “All children should be educated and should utilise schemes such as ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme. Child marriage should be avoided. Children should not miss school. With higher education, students can find jobs in various industrial establishments in the district or even become entrepreneurs. We all must work together to make the village without child marriage and child labour,” he said.

“The Noyyal River originates in this area. To protect the water bodies here, avoid using plastic items and segregate garbage before handing it to the conservancy workers. Avoid open defecation and use the toilets,” the Collector said.

The District Collector with the locals took the pledge of ‘Engal Gramam Ezhilmigu Gramam’ and distributed ₹2 lakh to a woman self-help group in the village.

