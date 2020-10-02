Gram sabha could have been held: Vanathi Srinivasan

Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Friday that the government could have held the gram sabhas by ensuring personal distancing norms.

Speaking to mediapersons after garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Vysial Street here, she said the calling off of the gram sabhas was unnecessary as the spread of COVID-19 was low in rural areas.

Gram sabhas would have been an opportunity for the public to learn about the three new Acts on agriculture reforms, she claimed. Regarding the DMK’s call to pass a resolution against the Acts at the meetings, Ms. Srinivasan said it would not have had any impact on the public.

The leadership tussle in the AIADMK as an “internal problem” and the BJP would not intervene in it, she said.