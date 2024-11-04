Graft charges against DMK govt. will be probed after AIADMK returns to power

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday told reporters here that corruption allegations against the present DMK government would be probed after his party returned to power.

He further reiterated that the DMK-led alliance in the State was not intact. When asked why no allies of the DMK had expressed their desire to join hands with the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Problems prevail in the DMK alliance...The people are also saying that there are some issues in the DMK alliance.”

He also wondered why a section of people was worried over Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay not criticising the AIADMK.

The AIADMK, he said, was launched for the welfare of the people, and has ruled the State for 30 years. “So how will Mr. Vijay criticise it [the AIADMK]? Every party has a goal, and its leaders will speak about it. Others should not worry...”

He contended that persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste were unsafe in the DMK rule, and referred to a recent attack on a Dalit family in Salem.

Mr. Palaniswami further said that the expelled members of the AIADMK had no place in the organisation. “Taking action against functionaries for indulging in anti-party activities has been common from the time of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran...,” he said.

Earlier, addressing party cadre, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin worked for 20 years, and only then came to high-profile posts in the party and the government. But his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, served as an MLA for two years and was made the Sports Development Minister. He has become the Deputy Chief Minister now. Like Mr. Stalin, many others went to prison during the Emergency. No importance is being given to them...”

Stressing that Salem was a strong base for the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said that of the 11 constituencies in the region, the AIADMK won 10 seats in the 2021 Assembly election. However, at the end of its tenure, the DMK has made a person (R. Rajendran) from Salem as the Minister for Tourism. “What is he going to do in one-and-a-half years?,” Mr. Palaniswami asked.