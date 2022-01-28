Graduate teachers boycott general counselling, stage protest in Sathyamangalam

Erode

28 January 2022

Stating that general transfer counselling for teachers in Sathyamangalam Union, with regard to posting in hill areas, was held against the rules, Bachelor of Teaching (B.T.) teachers associated with the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation (TNGTF) boycotted the counselling and staged a protest at the block office in Sathyamangalam on Friday.

There are 12 middle schools in hill areas in the union and 17 middle schools in the plains. As per the G. O. No. 404, Education, Science and Technology Department, dated May 25, 1995, teachers who are willing to serve in hill areas should be posted first. In case of secondary grade teachers, if no one is willing to serve in hill areas, direct recruits or junior teachers, irrespective of male or female teachers, should be posted to hill areas for a minimum period of one year or for a longer period if they are willing.

But BT teachers claimed that their work period in hill areas was not considered for station seniority as they lose the chance of getting transferred to their native districts. The teachers said that though they were ready to work on a rotational basis in hill areas, their work period should be considered as union seniority and wanted counselling to be held on that basis. They claimed that even after working for 15 years in the district, a teacher could not get a transfer to her native district as she lost her station seniority. “An overall senior list for the union should be prepared and counselling should be conducted”, they said. Instead of filling four vacancies in a school, which has a strength of over 250 students, in the plains, four vacancies were filled in a school in hills with less than 25 students, they alleged. A total of 24 teachers boycotted the counselling and left the premises.

