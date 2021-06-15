Graduate gets job after petitioning CM

Salem

15 June 2021 22:19 IST

A Computer Science Engineering graduate, R. Sowmiya of Pottaneri in Mettur Taluk, who was assured of a job by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after she submitted a petition to him at Mettur, was given an appointment order to work at a steel company in her area here on Tuesday.

On June 12, Mr. Stalin visited Mettur to open the sluices of Stanley Reservoir during which she donated her gold chain to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and also submitted a petition seeking a job in a private company to take care of her family. Later, Mr. Stalin appreciated her intention to offer help during the pandemic and assured her of a suitable job.

On Tuesday, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji met Ms. Sowmiya at her residence and handed over the appointment order for a job at JSW Steel Limited – Salem Works at Pottaneri.

Mr. Stalin also called her over the phone and congratulated her. Ms. Sowmiya told mediapersons that she did not expect a job within two days after submitting the petition to the Chief Minister. She was asked to join duty from July 1 at a monthly salary of ₹ 17,000.