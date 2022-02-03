Graduate arrested for stealing UPS batteries

The Singanallur police on Wednesday arrested S. Senthilkumar(45), a resident of Sengadu at Pappanaickenpalayam, on charge of stealing batteries of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems of different ATMs in Coimbatore city.

The police traced Senthilkumar using visuals from surveillance cameras in ATMs.

Senthilkumar told the police that he resorted to stealing UPS batteries after suffering losses in business. The police said that Senthilkumar, a B Sc Computer Science graduate, was into hardware engineering and he ran a service centre.

He was produced before a magistrate and was sent to Gobichettipalayam sub-jail for judicial remand.

Girl dies after eating poison-laced carrot

A 19-year-old girl from Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore died after she accidentally ate a carrot that was laced with rat poison and kept in the grocery store run by her mother.

The deceased has been identified as Emima Jacklin, a resident of Boyar Street at Senkuttaipalayam near Kinathukadavu.

The girl’s mother, according to the police, had placed a carrot laced with poison to kill rats that frequent the grocery store on January 31.

The police said that the girl was not aware of the poison-laced carrot placed for rats and she ate it after cooking along with a few other carrots.

After developing severe vomiting, she was taken to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, where treatment was given. The family took the girl back home.

However, she developed severe stomach pain on February 1 and was rushed to the GH again. She was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where she died on February 1.