Graduands of Bharathiar University told to keep mind open to new ideas and experiences along career path

August 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated August 25, 2023 10:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

Graduands were exhorted to keep their mind open to new ideas and experiences while navigating career path, during the 38th convocation of Bharathiar University here on Thursday.

Opportunities await from advances in artificial intelligence, genetics and the rise of India as a global power, said Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India.

Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi, who initiated the graduation ceremony, conferred degrees on a total of 93,036 candidates, both in person and absentia, in the presence of Pro Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, and Convenor - VC Committee, A. Karthik, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. They comprised 67,671 UG graduands, 22,979 PG graduands, 2,049 Ph.D graduands, 334 M.Phil graduands, one DSC graduand and one D.Lit graduand. Medals and certificates were awarded to 139 students who topped in their respective disciplines at the university level.

“There are many ways to live life and succeed; keep your mind open and find what works for you,” Mr. Sanjeev Sanyal said, observing that some would do it by pursuing a ‘dream’, others through systematically following a process, and still others by wandering and treating life as an adventure.

Living life in an unstructured way would make one feel lost, but being comfortable with being lost was the key part of resilience. “If you wander off the track, you are not really lost; your are pushing boundaries,” he said, adding that no effort went unrewarded. Ability to learn and the pursuit of excellence ought to become a habit. Most of the success was all about the willingness to do the boring bits (with patience), he emphasised.

In his address, Mr. Karthik listed the major achievements of the university starting with accreditation by NAAC with A++ grade with CGPA of 3.63, the highest among the State Universities of Tamil Nadu based on the Revised Accreditation Framework in the IV cycle.

As per Scopus Database, Bharathiar University had scaled up its research publications to 11,905 with 1,91,754 citations and an ‘h’ index of 144 as on August 17, 2023. Through the IPR Cell of the University, 17 patents had been granted, 18 patents filed, and 21 copyrights registered in the name of the university, Mr. Karthik said.

