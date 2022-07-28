GPS trackers will be installed in garbage collection vehicles in 10 days: Salem Mayor

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj at the council meeting in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor A. Ramachandran said that GPS trackers would be installed in the garbage collection vehicles in 10 days.

The council meeting of the Salem Corporation was held on Thursday in which 95 resolutions were passed. DMK councillor of ward 34 D. Elango said the two light commercial vehicles the Corporation provided to each ward for garbage collection did not have GPS trackers. He urged the Corporation to install GPS trackers and give access to the councillors to monitor the vehicles in their wards, to which the Mayor said that GPS trackers would be installed in the vehicles.

Following objections raised by AIADMK councillors regarding receiving 0.4 cents of land from private property developers in ward 6 for public use, the Mayor said this resolution would be put on hold and he would inspect the land and take the final call.

Councillor of ward 44 M. Imayavarman (VCK) said the 42 conservancy workers who retired recently were not honoured by the Corporation. Hereafter, these workers should be honoured. The 650 cleanliness workers appointed on a contract basis should be made consolidated pay workers. Mr. Imayavarman added that the Corporation should provide land patta for people living in Gugai SMC Colony.

Councillor of ward 18 A. Saravanan (DMK) urged the Corporation to hold talks with a private college on Junction Main Road to remove their compound wall that was hindering traffic movement.

Ward 36 AIADMK councillor N. Yadavamoorthy urged the Corporation to complete the works in his ward and sort out the stormwater drainage issues in Auto Colony.

Councillor of ward 22 K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) said the Corporation should not lay roads using pavers blocks. Steps should be taken to prevent Selathampatti lake water entering houses on Siddhar Kovil Main Road.

Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani said encroachments should be removed in Kamarajar colony in ward 16 and roads should be widened. Shopkeepers encroached upon even the drainage space on Ramakrishna Road, she added.