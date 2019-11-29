GPS being installed in 179 vehicles of Erode Corporation

The Erode Corporation has began installing Global Positioning System (GPS) in the 179 vehicles involved in solid waste management to effectively monitor their movement.

About 250 tonne of municipal solid waste is generated in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits. The waste is collected and transported to the compost yard at Vendipalayam and also to the micro composting centres in the respective areas.

Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body had recently procured 89 vehicles to transport the collected waste from the streets. Also, 90 battery operated vehicles were procured for door-to-door collection of garbage from the households and commercial establishments.

The Corporation is installing GPS in all these vehicles to monitor their movement from the Corporation’s central office.

Effective monitoring

Officials said that the system helped locate the vehicle, where it was collecting the garbage, distance travelled by the vehicle on a particular day and also the quantum of the garbage collected.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, who inspected the installation of the device in the vehicles, said that the civic body was taking steps to remove all the dustbins in public places by next year end and hence these vehicles were inducted recently.

He said that workers were earlier given logbook to make entries. Now, the system helped monitor fuel consumption for each vehicle, distance operated and other details.