GPS-based automatic bus stop announcement system to be installed in all 180 red buses in Coimbatore

September 21, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
GPS-based kits installed in TNSTC buses in Coimbatore for announcement of bus stops prior to the halt are delivering the desired outcome.

GPS-based kits installed in TNSTC buses in Coimbatore for announcement of bus stops prior to the halt are delivering the desired outcome. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: GPS-based kits for announcement of bus stops have so far been installed in 80 red buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore.

“The kits are being installed in phases. All the 180 red buses will feature the GPS-backed bus stop announcement system in due course,” a senior TNSTC official said. The bus stop announcement system helps the passengers travelling in crowded buses during peak hours to know their bus stops, without having to depend on co-passengers.

The passengers listen to the announcements on arrival of the next bus stop 100 metres ahead. The private service provider installing the GPS devices has started generating revenue from advertisements in between the stop announcements.

Being a revenue model, there is no additional expenditure to the State Transport undertakings. The operator has to install the GPS device along with six speakers and an audio amplifier on each bus, as per the contract., the official said.

TNSTC sources also said launch of LAMB (Locate and Access My Bus) App was on the anvil. This app provides information of the TNSTC and SETC bus timings at the convenience of passengers at their very location.

The live passenger information system, the official said, will obviate the need for passengers to waste time waiting for buses at the stops. The app will show the origin, destination and a selected route on a map. Also, the live map shows the present location of the buses running on the route, estimated time of arrival of next five buses at a bus stop along with route numbers, and list of nearest bus stops.

