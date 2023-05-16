GPS-based automatic bus announcement system strikes a chord with passengers in Coimbatore

May 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Global Positioning System (GPS)-based automatic bus stop announcement, installed in 35 city buses in Coimbatore in the first phase last month, has come in for praise from the commuters and crew alike.

Commuters say they find the system quite useful as they do not have to keep peeping out often to determine the location, particularly during peak hours when the buses are crowded.

“The announcement made a few minutes before the stoppage is useful as passengers who are seated get enough time to get closer to the exits,” Sankaralingam, a daily commuter of a TNSTC bus plying between Gandhipuram and Saravanampatti said.

According to a bus conductor, the students who are usually transfixed to their mobile phones find the announcements all the more useful.

While the drivers make it a point to halt at the usual stops, it is not unusual for the bus conductors who keep moving hither and thither to miss out on alerting passengers about forthcoming stop. “The auto-announcement is a relief for us, also,” he said.

As per the 2023-24 policy note of the Transport Department, broadcast of advertisements in between the stop announcements will be a revenue model. “There will be additional revenue to the State Transport Undertakings without making any investment on it,” it states.

The system has so far been implemented in Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai, and Tirunelveli in over 710 buses.