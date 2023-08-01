HamberMenu
Gowri national cultural festival from August 10 in Coimbatore

August 01, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned dancers and musicians will be performing during the ‘Gowri National Cultural Festival’ to be held from August 10 to 13 at Kikani Auditorium in Coimbatorte city. 

On day one, Kathak dancers Hari and Chetana will be performing at 6 p.m., followed by a Bharatnatyam performance by Navya Nair at 7.30 p.m.

On the second day, Rupa Revathi and team will present a violin fusion music concert at 6 p.m. Krishnakshi Kashyap and team from Guwahati, Assam, will perform a Satriya dance on the same day at 8 p.m.

The highlight of third day is ‘Celebrating the Supreme’, a mega dance production by dancer Shobhana at 6.30 p.m.

On the concluding day, Dr. Neena Prasad will give a Mohiniyattam performance at 6.30 pm, which will be followed by a Bharatnatyam performance by Asha Sarath and her troupe at 8 p.m.

SSVM is the main sponsor of the festival. The event is being conducted in association with Coimbatore Arya Vaidya Pharmacy. Entry is by ticket only. For details, contact whatsapp number -9447624790.

The festival will be managed by a committee led by AVP Managing Director C. Devidas Warrior.

