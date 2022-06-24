Govt. will inspect implementation of reservation in universities: Ponmudi

Suba Veerapandian, Chairperson of the Social Justice Monitoring Committee of Tamil Nadu, will inspect the implementation of reservation in all universities on behalf of the State government, said Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi here on Friday.

Inaugurating the Kalaignar Research Centre’s office and library at Periyar University, the Minister said, of the total graduates, 75% were women. This was an achievement of the Dravidian movement. The Kalaignar Research Centre would help students enhance knowledge about social justice and Dravidian movements.

Stating that the contribution of Tamils during India’s freedom fight was buried, Mr. Ponmudi said the Vellore Fort Revolution of 1807 was not mentioned in the history of Indian independence. “During 1964, only one woman student was in a classroom in class X. Only because of Periyar, many women are studying now,” he added.

Later, the Minister told reporters as CBSE results were yet to be announced, colleges had been instructed to give five days’ time for CBSE students after the publication of results for admission. A government order had been issued to all universities in this regard. “We have instructed all the universities to follow the reservation and Mr. Suba Veerapandian will visit the universities to monitor this,” Mr. Ponmudi added.

Mr. Suba Veerapandian, District Collector S. Karmegam, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, MLA R. Rajendran, and faculties and students of Periyar University participated.