‘Govt. will insist with Centre to provide enough vaccines to T.N.’

COIMBATORE The State government will insist on the Central government to provide enough vaccines to Tamil Nadu so that every one above 18 years can be vaccinated, said Food Minister R. Sakkarapani here on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting with industrialists, he said the government would also seek higher allocation of medical oxygen to the State. The Minister explained the steps taken by the government to support the MSMEs as these units were hit hard because of the pandemic. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently announced a set of measures that would reduce the financial burden for MSMEs. He had also given incentives to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. Further, about 1,400 nurses had been made permanent, he pointed out.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said that 11,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district every day. He urged the public to wear mask when they came out for essential works.

Following the meeting, Kavisna Reshni, a Class VI student, handed over her savings for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Further, industrial associations also contributed for the CM’s relief fund. The CODISSIA and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, gave ₹ 5 lakh each and Coimbatore Contractors Association gave ₹10 lakh. The SIEMA, COINDIA and Si Tarc gave ₹ 6 lakh and RVS gave ₹ 15 lakh, according to a release.