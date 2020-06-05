Govt will help migrant workers go home: Minister

DHARMAPURI

05 June 2020

The government was willing to provide all assistance to migrant workers seeking to return home from Dharmapuri, Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan said here on Friday.

There were over 2,600 migrant workers from across the country working in Dharmapuri. So far, 763 workers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Delhi had left for their hometown since the lockdown.

On Friday, 266 workers left by buses to Hosur, from where they boarded a train to West Bengal.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, there were 19 workers from Madhya Pradesh, and 109 from Chattisgarh, who wanted to go home. Arrangements would be made to help them go home in the coming days. According to them, there were 1451 workers remaining in the district. They have expressed interest to stay back and work.