Govt. urged to supply yarn to cooperative societies

18 September 2021 23:34 IST

Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has urged the State government to immediately supply yarn to cooperative societies to begin the manufacturing free dhotis and saris for Pongal festival at the earliest.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, federation coordinator P. Kandavel said there were 202 Power Loom Weavers Cooperative Societies in the State that received yarn and distributed it to its members for manufacturing free dhotis and saris.

Usually, manufacturing began in the second week of June or in the first week of July so that dhotis and saris would be ready for distribution in January. “But this year, yarn is yet to be supplied to the societies,” he said.

Mr. Kandavel said the Department of Handlooms and Textiles had floated tender notice for purchase of 60s dyed cotton cone warp yarn and polyester texturised yarn for manufacturing dhotis and saris.

“The tender issued earlier was cancelled and the last date for applying for a new tender is September 29,” he said.

It would further delay the production and wanted societies empowered to purchase yarn from the open market. He said about 61,000 power loom units in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts were dependent on the orders.

The COVID-19 pandemic had already affected the industry much and any further delay in starting the production would affect the owners, workers and others indirectly associated with it.

The letter also wanted the government to release the balance 25% dues pending for the societies for manufacturing school uniforms as workers were not paid yet. “Considering the grave situation, the government should take immediate steps,” the letter urged.