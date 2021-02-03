Govt. urged to scrap New Pension Scheme

Urging the State government to scrap the New Pension Scheme and implement the old pension scheme, members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged a road roko outside the Taluk Office here on Tuesday.
Led by its district president R. Rakimuthu, members said the State government had introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme for its employees who joined service after April 1, 2003. But the guidelines for the new scheme were yet to be announced whereas the contribution was deducted every month from the employees all these years.
They said the government was yet to announce what it did with the contributions as employees were left in the lurch.
They wanted the old pension scheme implemented at the earliest.
They wanted over 3.5 lakh workers in anganwadi centres, assistants at village revenue offices, rural librarians, MRI nurses, who were currently receiving consolidated salary, given time-scale pay.
The members also said the 41-month suspension of Highways Department road employees should be considered as work period and demanded withdrawal of the 17B notices served on JACTO-GEO leaders during the protest held in 2019. The protesters were removed in police vehicles.
