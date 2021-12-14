Govt. urged to retain seed certification officein Coimbatore

Special Correspondent

14 December 2021 23:51 IST

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam that is affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha has urged the State government to reconsider the decision to shift the Seed Certification and Organic Certification Directorate out of Coimbatore.

In his petition, farmers’ association’s district president Su. Palanisamy said the government should let the Directorate function from here.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s seed research centre was in Coimbatore and seed-producing farmers were in Coimbatore and its neighbouring districts – Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and a few others.

By shifting the Directorate to Chennai, the State government would cause hardships to farmers, who would have to spend time and money for having their seeds certified. And, they stood to gain nothing by travelling to Chennai for the purpose.

Mr. Palanisamy reminded the government that former Chief Ministers Annadurai and Karunanidhi were instrumental in shifting the Directorate to Coimbatore and reiterated in the petition that the farmers would be at a loss if the office were to be shifted out of Coimbatore.