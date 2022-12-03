Govt. urged to lay 80-feet road at the earliest in Erode

December 03, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

With the Madras High Court declaring that 12.66 acres at Panneerselvam Park belongs to the State government, various associations here have urged the government to start laying an 80-feet road so that traffic congestion on arterial roads gets reduced.

The land, under legal dispute, is located near Mariamman Temple and is in possession of the Church of South India Trust Association, Coimbatore Diocese. Justice M. Dhandapani in his order on December 2 dismissed both the petitions filed by Church of South India Trust Association and C.S.I. Coimbatore Diocese and pronounced that the purchase made by London Missionary is only with regard to the building and not the land. Hence, neither London Missionary nor the two petitioners have absolute right and title over the 12.66 acres. The order said that the land vests absolutely with the State government and there is no embargo to proceed with the formation of 80 feet road.

Welcoming the order, members of Sri Periya Mariamman Land Retrieval Movement offered special prayers at the temple and urged the government to take action at the earliest. The members said they have been demanding for many years a road to link Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and Chennimalai Road. Since the court had declared that the land on the C.S.I School ground belongs to the government, steps should be taken to lay the road at the earliest, they added.

Recalling the various protests organised by Erode Tax Payers’ People Welfare Trust over the issue in the past years, its members wanted the government to take immediate steps and lay the road. Without any delay, road developing work should begin, they added.