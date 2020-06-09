Coimbatore

Govt. urged to issue handheld device to bus conductors

Consumer rights organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) demanded the State government to ensure that computerised bus tickets are provided to passengers.

In a letter to Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, CCC Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said that bus conductors carry out an obnoxious practice of using either their saliva or sweat to separate the tickets from a bunch. This practice could be harmful to the public as it might enable the spread of COVID-19. However, this can be avoided if conductors use handheld devices to issue the tickets, he said.

Hence, the State government must issue handheld devices to all the bus conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses as well as private operators, Mr. Kathirmathiyon demanded. If regular tickets will continue to be provided, conductors must use sponge cups to separate the individual tickets, he said in the letter.

An official from TNSTC Coimbatore Division said that the centralised server for the handheld ticket devices in Chennai is facing issues and that the devices will be issued to conductors after the problem is rectified.

