Govt. urged to fix competitive price for mangoes

June 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tamilnadu Uzhavar Periyakkam led protests by mango farmers demanding fair pricing for the produce here on Tuesday. The protests by the PMK-affiliated farmers’ wing is an outcome of the call given by the mango farmers to boycott the famed Mankani festival that is slated to commence later this month.

The protesters demanded remunerative price for mangoes.

Earlier last month, a tri-partite meeting with the mango growers and the pulp industry mediated by the district administration failed after farmers demand for a higher starting price of ₹30 per kg and above was denied by the mango pulp industry.

The farmers demanded for a starting price of ₹30 per kg of mangoes as the procurement price that would be progressively increased. However, pulp industry was alleged to have committed for ₹25 per kg and further dropping the prices to ₹17 per kg, after the tripartitite meeting.

The protesters demanded that the government fix competitive prices for mangoes. The association also demanded that the government set up a pulp factory in Krishnagiri so that farmers are not left to the whims of the pulp industry in price fixing.

