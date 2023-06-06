HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. urged to fix competitive price for mangoes

June 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamizhaga Uzhavar Periyakkam staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Tamizhaga Uzhavar Periyakkam staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tamilnadu Uzhavar Periyakkam led protests by mango farmers demanding fair pricing for the produce here on Tuesday.  The protests by the PMK-affiliated farmers’ wing is an outcome of the call given by the mango farmers to boycott the famed Mankani festival that is slated to commence later this month. 

The protesters demanded remunerative price for mangoes.

Earlier last month, a tri-partite meeting with the mango growers and the pulp industry mediated by the district administration failed after farmers demand for a higher starting price of ₹30 per kg and above was denied by the mango pulp industry.

The farmers demanded for a starting price of ₹30 per kg of mangoes as the procurement price that would be progressively increased. However, pulp industry was alleged to have committed for ₹25 per kg and further dropping the prices to ₹17 per kg, after the tripartitite meeting.

The protesters demanded that the government fix competitive prices for mangoes. The association also demanded that the government set up a pulp factory in Krishnagiri so that farmers are not left to the whims of the pulp industry in price fixing. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.