Govt. urged to enact separate law to prevent outsiders from purchasing tribal land

December 17, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has urged the State government to enact a separate law to prevent outsiders from purchasing land belonging to tribal people.

The association’s general body meeting, led by its president Baladandayutham, was held here recently in which its secretary Jeevabarathi, treasurer Kadambur Ramasamy, State committee member V.P. Gunasekaran, CPI district secretary S. Mohankumar and office- bearers from Talavadi, Hasanur, Kadambur, Bargur, Anthiyur, T.N. Palayam, Sathyamangalam and Bhavanisagar took part.

A resolution said the government had provided land to tribal people at free of cost for carrying out farming activities. Only conditional pattas were given for such lands that should not be given on lease to others for a certain period, should not be sold or the land should not be kept idle. “If they intend to sell the land, the purchaser should not be a non-tribal person and permission should also be obtained from the government,” the resolution said.

“But, in violation of the law, such land is sold and registered to non-tribal people with the help of revenue and registration departments,” the resolution alleged. This resulted in the 90% of the tribal people becoming landless leading to various socio-economic crises, the resolution said and wanted a separate stringent law to prevent tribal land from being purchased by non-tribal people.

Another resolution wanted the Erode Forest Division not to be declared as a tiger reserve as tribal people would lose their traditional rights. A resolution wanted the community forest rights of people in 10 tribal villages in Talavadi recognised as per the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Resolutions were adopted in the grama sabha meetings and were sent along with maps to the Sub-Divisional Level Committee many months ago. But, the Forest Department was preventing the resolutions to be recommended to the District Level Committee, the resolution said.