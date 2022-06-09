Govt. urged to conduct special drive to include all farmers under PM-KISAN scheme, says Annamalai

June 09, 2022 18:39 IST

‘Farmers welcomed Centre’s decision to increase MSP for 14 varieties of crops’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai urged the State government to conduct a special drive to include all small and marginal farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The former IPS officer interacted with tribal people at Yercaud and received their grievance petitions. He also explained about the Central government schemes implemented for the welfare of tribal people.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Annamalai said farmers had welcomed the Central government’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 varieties of crops. After 2014, the MSP for paddy alone increased by 58%. During 2019-20, corruption to the tune of ₹145 crore in the PM-KISAN scheme allegedly took place in Tamil Nadu and auditing was conducted by the Centre. Around 38 lakh farmers in the State were receiving ₹6,000 per year, he added.

Mekedatu dam

When asked about the BJP’s stand on the Mekedatu issue, Mr. Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu BJP’s stand was clear and that there was no need for the Mekedatu dam. We will extend our full cooperation to the State government on this issue. Without the consent of lower riparian states, Karnataka could not construct a dam.

“The State government should stop threatening Madurai Aadheenam for his comments and follow the Supreme Court order in the Chidambaram temple issue,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He said the BJP would release documents regarding the alleged corruption of the State government. In the press meet on Wednesday, Housing Minister S. Muthusamy did not deny our charges in the G Square issue and it proved G Square had benefited in online approval. “We will release further documents in this issue. We are ready to face any cases by the government,” he said.

If they thought they could stop us by filing cases, the second list of corruption charges would be 10 times more powerful, he added.