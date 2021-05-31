Govt. urged not to under-report COVID-19 deaths

SALEM

31 May 2021 21:49 IST

'Declare right reasons for deaths of patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment'

The Salem District Small Scale and Tiny Industries Association has urged the Chief Minister to direct officials to make reasons for deaths of patients under COVID-19 treatment clear and not to under-report deaths.

In a petition to the Chief Minister, the association appreciated the welfare measures announced by the State and Central governments for COVID-19 orphaned children. The association said that several underprivileged persons have been affected due to COVID-19 disease and many have succumbed to it. The association charged that while the patients have succumbed while undergoing COVID-19 treatment, in death reports, the reason for death is mentioned as pneumonia or other reasons and not COVID-19.

Highlighting the case of two patients, one female patient aged 50 years was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the patient has CT-Scan severity score of 11/25. The association charged that patient died on May 14 and the reason for death was mentioned as penumonia. Similarly, a 62-year-old male patient who underwent treatment at GMKMCH died on May 17 and reason for death was mentioned as pneumonia, the association charged.

The association lamented that such reports would prevent orphaned children from getting benefits announced by governments.

It demanded that the State government should appoint a truth-finding committee, inquire into such deaths in private and government hospitals and provide death reports due to COVID-19 disease for the benefit of the kin of those affected.