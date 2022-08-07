Govt. trying to procure dhotis, saris from other States: Annamalai

BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday alleged that the State government was trying to procure dhotis and saris meant for free distribution for Pongal festival from other States.

Flagging off a rally to mark the 75th year of Independence and later taking part in the National Handloom Day celebrations, organised on behalf of the weavers wing’ of the BJP, Mr. Annamalai said the government used to float tenders for the procurement of yarn for the free dhoti and saree scheme in June, and production would start in August to be completed in five months. Through this, weavers earned around ₹486 crore. But this year, the DMK government was trying to procure saris and dhotis from other States and hence tenders for cotton yarn were not floated, he alleged.

“The DMK promised to provide 1,000 units of free electricity for weavers, up from the present 750 units. But it did not fulfil its promise even after 15 months of coming to power. Now, the government proposed to hike 70 paise per unit of electricity for weavers,” he said.

Listing out various schemes introduced by the Union government for the welfare of weavers and steps taken to reduce yarn prices, he said under the Stand Up India scheme, ₹25 lakh subsidy was provided to SC/ST weavers who set up power loom units. But not even a single application came from Tamil Nadu. So BJP weavers’ wing functionaries should explain the scheme among weavers, Mr. Annamalai added.