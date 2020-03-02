Govt. to expand network of mobile clinics for workers

COIMBATORE

02 March 2020 00:18 IST

The State Government will launch 47 mobile clinics at a cost of ₹18.28 crore soon for the benefit of construction workers, Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute safety kits and welfare assistance to construction and unorganised sector workers, he said that mobile clinics are already in service in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts. Over 88,000 construction workers have benefited, so far. More vehicles will be pressed into service.

The 2020-2021 budget of the State Government plans to distribute safety gadgets to one lakh construction workers at a cost of ₹20 crore. As part of it, the gadgets were distributed in Coimbatore on Saturday. So far, 23,918 workers from other States who are employed in the construction sector in the State have registered with the construction workers welfare board, he said.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said in the last years, the State Government distributed welfare measures worth ₹52.96 crore to 1.25 lakh workers. In Coimbatore, 1,196 construction workers registered with the welfare board received assistance on Saturday and 2,017 unorganisd sector workers got assistance for education of children, marriage support, etc.

The Ministers distributed ₹68.88 lakh worth benefits to 2,306 workers at the function.