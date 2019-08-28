Govt. to be asked to take up Siruvani issue with Kerala

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Coimbatore Corporation are to ask the State Government to take up with Kerala the need to allow water in the Siruvani reservoir to touch the full reservoir level (FRL).

Sources familiar with the development said that after the 2018 floods in Kerala, the government there had been cautious enough to not let water level touch the FRL in all the reservoir under its control. And that included the Siruvani.

The reason why the two organisations wanted the State Government to take up the issue was that the Kerala Government had restricted water level in the Siruvani reservoir to 44.50 ft, as against the FRL of 49.50 ft.

The loss of five feet of water is significant for Coimbatore as the quantity could meet at least a month's need.

Sources said that the argument the State Government could, therefore, put forth to Kerala should be that unlike other reservoirs, Siruvani was specifically used for meeting Coimbatore's drinking water needs and therefore should be exempted from Kerala’s decision to reduce the water level.

The recent rain in Siruvani catchment would have helped water level surpass the FRL but the Kerala Irrigation Department had released water to maintain the level well below the FRL. As of August 26, the TWAD Board was drawing full capacity – 100 million litres a day – to maintain the water level, which stood at 42.28 feet, the sources said.

The rainfall recorded (in 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Tuesday) was: Siruvani 156 mm and Siruvani foothills 22 mm.