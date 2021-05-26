Govt. taking steps to ensure vaccine supply: Minister

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday inspected the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group at the primary health centre (PHC) at Pachapalayam near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district in the presence of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. He also inspected the facilities in the PHCs at Vellakoil and Mulanur.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the State government will take all steps to ensure adequate supply of vaccine doses and treatment for COVID-19 patients across the State. The needs of the PHCs regarding equipment and manpower will be communicated to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian for immediate action, Mr. Saminathan said.

After the inspection, the Minister distributed rice to 200 conservancy workers at Kangeyam Bus Terminus. He also received five oxygen concentrators donated to Kangeyam Government Hospital by Ekki Pumps that was worth ₹5 lakh, according to a release.