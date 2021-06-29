‘Govt. taking efforts to improve marketing opportunities for weavers’

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi said the State government is taking efforts to improve marketing opportunities for handloom and powerloom weavers.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Tuesday, he pointed out that Coimbatore has presence of different segments of the textile industry.

At a review meeting held in Tiruppur, the Minister said the demands and grievances presented by the weavers and textile industry in Tiruppur will be discussed by the State government at a meeting to be held next month.

The Minister visited some of the textile manufacturing facilities. He said the DMK government had always focused on weavers. The textile sector in the State is important because it provides employment to many.

The Chief Minister will chair a review meeting of the textile and handloom department next month. The issues faced by the sector will be discussed at the meeting and the sector will see a major development in another six months, the Minister said.

The Minister also said the garment export units were operating with 100 % workforce and the domestic units were functioning with 33 % workforce. The spread of the pandemic had hit the garment sector in Tiruppur and the industry had submitted its demands. These will be studied, he said.

He visited a Common Effluent Treatment Plant and the Palladam Hi-Tech Weaving Park.