‘Govt. stalling Athikadavu - Avinashi scheme for political reasons’

August 11, 2022 19:01 IST

The DMK-led State Government has shelved the Athikadavu – Avinashi Groundwater Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme for political vendetta, alleged G.K. Nagaraj, State president of BJP Kisan Morcha, here on Thursday.

Mr. Nagaraj told reporters, the Athikadavu - Avinashi scheme was drafted to carry 1.5 tmc of water through pipelines to more than 1045 tanks across Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts. The scheme brought by the previous AIADMK government at ₹1,756.88 crore would benefit 24,468 acres of farmland, he added.

“Earlier, the scheme was scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Even after 17 months, the DMK government has not taken any steps to complete the project,”, Mr. Nagaraj alleged.

Only 2.2 km stretch of land acquisition has to be made to lay the pipelines. “But the DMK government is trying to deliberately delay it to increase project cost,” he said. After 60 years of struggle by the farmers and activists, the scheme has reached the verge of completion, he said, urging the government to complete it with in a month.

He also said that if the scheme is not completed at the earliest, the BJP would lay siege to the scheme office at Avinashi, and a vehicle rally would be taken out to the legislative assembly by September-end.