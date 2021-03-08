Coimbatore

Govt. staff sacked for seeking to contest polls

The district administration sacked an assistant technology manager under Agriculture Technology Management Agency from the service on the charges of seeking a ticket to contest polls on behalf of a party.

According to officials, K.Thilakavathi, a temporary staff, had expressed her interest to contest the Assembly elections from Yercaud constituency and had sought DMK for the ticket. Images related to the event was circulated in social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the event, the district administration terminated her service under sections of Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 10:17:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/govt-staff-sacked-for-seeking-to-contest-polls/article34022118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY