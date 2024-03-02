Govt. schools in Tiruppur anticipate surge in Plus One admissions in the coming academic year

March 02, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Government schools in Tiruppur district that had made a mark in the public examinations in recent years are anticipating a surge in number of applicants for Plus One enrolment in the coming academic year.

Last year, 48 government schools had registered cent percent pass in SSLC and 20 schools had achieved the feat in Plus Two. The district was placed at the top in the State, in terms of performance of government schools, with the highest Plus Two pass percentage of 96.45.

After the implementation of Pudhumai Penn scheme that entitles girl students who had completed levels VI to XII in government schools to ₹1,000 per month, for the entire duration of their higher studies, there has been a noticeable rise in enrolment of girl students, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said. The 7.5 percent reservation for government school students for enrolment in professional programmes is also another vital reason for the increase in enrolment, the CEO said.

At a recent meeting for review of the activities of School Education Department, District Collector T. Christuraj exhorted school heads to scale up enrolment for the 2024-25 session, right from primary level. The emphasis at the meeting was on increasing awareness about the emphasis of the government in providing qualitative education free of cost, and the priorities and advantages the students enjoy under various government schemes.

The school heads were, in particular, advised to increase awareness among parents about the English medium sections in the government schools, the morning breakfast scheme, free bus pass scheme, other freebies, and the Pudhumai Penn scheme. The schools were instructed to put up posters about the advantages of undergoing education in government model schools, residential schools and schools of excellence.

Since the Pudhumai Penn scheme has been extended to students of government-aided schools as well, the enrolment of girls in Plus One is bound to increase, say school heads. The school heads have also been tasked with creating awareness among parents about the 20% priority in goverment jobs for students who have completed their entire schooling in government schools, the CEO said.

At the State-level, the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under Pudhumai Penn scheme reached 2.73 lakh beneficiaries, in 2023. The enrolment of girl students in the first year of higher education had increased by 34% this year, with an additional 34,460 girl students enrolling after the implementation of this scheme, as per official data.