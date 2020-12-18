Govt. schoolchildren shine in ‘Kala Utsav’

Three students from the government and government-aided schools in Coimbatore district won prizes in the State-level cultural competition ‘Kala Utsav’, organised by the Samagra Shiksha.
Officials said that S. Krithika, a Class XI student from the Government Higher Secondary School in Kinathukadavu, S. Dhanushya, a Class XII student from R.C. Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur, and D. Yashwanth, a Class XII student at R.K. Sreerangammal Kalvi Nilayam Higher Secondary School (aided) came first in 3-D Visual Art, Instrumental Folk Music (Female), Vocal Folk Music (Male) respectively.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entries were recorded in the Kalvi TV studio at the Presentation Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in the city from December 8 to 15 and were submitted online to the officials in Chennai for adjudication. Eighteen students participated from all the districts in the State, the officials noted.
The three students from Coimbatore district will participate in the national-level competition to be held in the second week of January 2021.
‘Kala Utsav’ is an initiative by the Ministry of Education “to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country,” according to its website.
