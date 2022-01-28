Govt. school teachers to be trained in spoken English

Coimbatore

28 January 2022 18:44 IST

The Department of School Education plans to conduct spoken English course for teachers from government schools across Coimbatore district by collaborating with volunteers.

Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said on Thursday that around 200 teachers from government schools will be covered in the first phase under 'Let's Teach English', a Chennai-based initiative driven by volunteers. “This will be a one-to-one session that will be held once in a week for one to two hours,” she said, adding that the course is scheduled to be held for 10 weeks.

This initiative will initially target teachers working in government primary schools, where the usage of English in classrooms is generally low, she said. Teachers in government middle schools will also be trained in this initiative as required, the CEO said. Improving the spoken English skills of teachers will enable them to impart the skills to the young students in government schools, according to Ms. Geetha.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran recently posted on Twitter seeking volunteers for this initiative. Those aged above 21 years, who are fluent in English and Tamil and having a mobile phone shall register as volunteers online at https://bit.ly/teachspokenenglish, according to his post.