Govt. school teachers reach out to Class XII students

Move follows drop in attendance for online classes in some schools

To increase the online class attendance and to motivate Class XII students ahead of the public examination, teachers from the government schools in and around S.S. Kulam have started visiting the houses of the students.

On Monday, teachers from the government higher secondary school at Vagarayampalayam visited the houses of students and offered guidance on preparation for the public examination. According to the school’s headmaster A. Elamurugan, their man focus was on Class XII students. “We usually conduct career guidance sessions every year at the school. But it is not possible now because of the pandemic,” Mr. Elamurugan said. After a day into the initiative, the Class XII attendance for online classes increased to nearly 95% on Tuesday, as opposed to the usual 80%, he claimed.

District Educational Officer R. Geetha said that all the 47 government high and higher secondary schools in S.S. Kulam educational district have been encouraged to carry out such visits. The initiative was carried out following a drop in attendance for online classes in some schools, she said.