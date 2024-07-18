GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. school teachers in Coimbatore receive digital tablets, face tech challenges

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district school education department has begun distributing 2,871 digital tablets to primary-level teachers in government schools for the ongoing academic year.

This initiative aims to enhance the teaching and learning experience, providing educators with digital tools to facilitate interactive education, while also utilising the device for evaluation and lesson planning.

The digital tablets are equipped with educational apps, digital textbooks and internet connectivity, enabling teachers to access online resources.

However, the rollout has not been without its challenges. Many teachers, particularly those who are less familiar with technology, are finding it difficult to set up and use the new devices. Training sessions have been organised, but the transition from traditional methods to digital platforms is proving to be a steep learning curve for some.

“I’ve been evaluating answer papers for over 20 years using pen and paper. These tablets are a completely new experience for me,” said Meenakshi, a government school teacher in Coimbatore. “While I understand the benefits, it will take time to get used to.”

To address these challenges, the district school education department is implementing several support measures such as online tutorials in troubleshooting and navigating the new technology. However, until the measures are implemented, school computer science teachers and lab assistants have been given the task of setting up the devices.

“Additionally, tech-savvy volunteers from local colleges and IT companies should be roped in to provide hands-on assistance and training sessions,” a lab head suggested.

